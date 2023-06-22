HAMPTON — Bargain-hunters and motorists should be aware of the giant tag sale taking place in the Town of Hampton this weekend.
The sale is held at multiple locations and residences across town, on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, and organizers caution motorists in the area to use caution, as buyers may be parking along side roads or slowing down to approach different tag sale sites.
“We’re up to more than 20 participants,” organizer Theresa Warner said.
In addition to residents selling gently used goods from their own front yards, both the Hampton Public Library and local churches are offering space for vendors on their grounds. Additionally, many local farm stands and even the Hampton General Store will be participating in the community event.
“It’s a nice community thing,” Warner said about the annual sale, adding that members of all political parties are always invited to offer informational boots during the event. “My goal is always to put the unity in the community.”
The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, rain or shine, at all locations. A full list of participating tag sale sites is online on the Facebook platform, by searching for Hampton CT Town Wide Yard Sale.