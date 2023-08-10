SCOTLAND — The Republican candidate has withdrawn from the race for the top seat in Scotland.
Town Clerk Sharon George received the withdrawal letter from Michael Gile on Tuesday morning. Gile did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
