HEBRON — The Nutmeg Jeepers will once again go topless to raise money for charity.
Go Topless Day is a day in May when its warm enough for owners of Jeep Wranglers to take the tops off. This year the Nutmeg Jeepers association will host the event at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds on May 20.
This is the third year that the Nutmeg Jeepers have participated in Go Topless Day, and the second time the event has been held at the fairgrounds. Previous beneficiaries have been the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, and Landon’s Hope, an organization supporting children with brain tumors.
This year, the proceeds will benefit the Wishes on Wheels Convoy associated with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, supporting children with serious illnesses.
Admission to the event itself is free of charge. But the association, along with the Hebron Lions Club and other vendors, will raise funds through sales from food trucks, raffles and various booths. There will also be entertainment and a Cornhole Tournament; registration for the tournament begins at 11 a.m.
Jeep owners will be out in force, displaying their topless vehicles, but cars and trucks of all makes and models are welcome to bring their drivers to the event.
The fairgrounds are located at 347 Gilead Street/Route 85 in Hebron. Go Topless Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.