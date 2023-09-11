HAMPTON — The Goodwin State Forest in Hampton will be the site of many Walktober events planned with The Last Green Valley.
The annual Walktober, a series of walks that take place in the fall to showcase the assets of The Last Green Valley, the greenway between New York City and Boston, has expanded from one weekend to several weeks.
In Hampton, Walktober begins on September 17. A two-hour, two-and-a-half-mile hike on the Brown Hill Marsh Loop will start at 2 p.m. Led by the forest’s staff naturalist Adam Drouin, participants should expect slight inclines on the wide trail. Binoculars, water and hiking shoes are recommended for all participants.
On September 30, a hike around Black Spruce Pond will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. along level trails. Participants should bring their own water and snacks.
On October 7, a three-mile hike to Governor’s Island will include a stop at a viewing platform. The hike will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and participants should bring their own drinking water.
On October 12, a leisurely walk along portions of the Airline Trail adjacent to the Goodwin Forest will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The walk will not be over two miles, and may be shortened.
On October 28, a four-mile hike along the Pine Acres Pond Loop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Snacks and water should be brought by participants.
The final hike in the forest’s Walktober series will take place on November 4, and cover three miles or less. The Orchard Hill Hike will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and include some steep portions; attendees should bring water.
All hikers will meet at the forest’s Conservation Education Center, located at 23 Potter Road. For more information, or to register to attend any or all of the hikes, email Drouin at adampdrouin@gmail.com.