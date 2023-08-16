Elle-Jordyn Goslin PHOTO

Elle-Jordyn Goslin recently took over as executive director of the Northeastern CT Chamber of Commerce.

 Contributed Photo

The new individual at the helm of the Northeastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce has strong ties to the area.

Elle-Jordyn Goslin, who grew up in Plainfield and currently lives in Hampton, took over for Betti Kuszaj, who retired as of Aug. 11.

Tags