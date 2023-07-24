Gov: Extreme Heat Weather Protocol to be Enacted

In anticipation of a stretch of hot weather this week, Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an extreme hot weather protocol, which will begin Wednesday and run through Sunday.
The protocol was announced late this afternoon.
It will be activated as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday and is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
“We’ve experienced a pretty warm summer so far, but it’s expected to get particularly hot this week, including during the evening hours,” Lamont said in a press release.
Cooling centers are open throughout the state and can be found by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.
As of this afternoon, the forecast showed that the heat index during that time frame would range between 95 and 105 degrees at times and have lingering impacts overnight, particularly in urban areas in the state.
Lamont has advised that residents take precautions prior to the hot weather.
When the protocol is enacted, a system is established for state agencies, municipalities and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to provide information about cooling centers.
The following actions are implemented under the state’s extreme hot weather protocol:
The state’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network. The network is an internet-based system that enables local, regional and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions.
Municipalities and other partners submit information about cooling centers to the WebEOC, providing a real-time database about the availability of those sites. United Way 2-1-1 uses the system as well.
Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security regional coordinators monitor WebEOC to respond to any requests from municipalities for state assistance.
Energy companies update the state regularly about the impact of the weather on their utilities during the protocol.
Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, but the following groups are more vulnerable than others:
Infants and young children are sensitive to high temperatures and rely on other people to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.
Those ages 65 and older are less likely to sense and respond to temperature changes.
Due to their tendency to retain more body heat, those who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness.
People who overexert themselves while working or exercising could become dehydrated and may be susceptible to heat illness.
Those who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as medications for depression, insomnia and poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.
Lamont advises people to take the following precautions during the protocol:
Find an air-conditioned shelter and don’t rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.
Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Those who must be outdoors should limit their outdoor activity to the morning and evening. People should also rest often in shady areas.
People should keep their body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.
Avoid direct sunlight.
Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.
Take cool showers or baths.
Stay hydrated.
Those who are most at-risk should be checked on several times a day.
If you can’t bring pets indoors, provide them with regular access to water and shade.
Don’t leave pets inside of parked vehicles, which can reach life-threatening temperatures within minutes.
Residents are also asked to stay hydrated and do the following:
Drink more water than usual and not wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.
Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
Don’t consume alcohol or liquids with high amounts of sugar.
Remind other people to drink lots of water.
