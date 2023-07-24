Gov: Extreme Heat Weather Protocol to be Enacted

1) The Splash Pad at Lauter Park in Willimantic is one place where people can go to cool off this week.

 Gov. Ned Lamont announced an extreme heat weather protocol from Wednesday through Sunday.

file photo taken by Michelle Warren in Aug. 2022

In anticipation of a stretch of hot weather this week, Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an extreme hot weather protocol, which will begin Wednesday and run through Sunday.

 The protocol was announced late this afternoon.