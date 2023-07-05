Governor issues Extreme Hot Weather Protocol

The Willimantic River is one place where locals can cool off during the summer.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an extreme heat weather protocol that started at 2 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to end at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Shown here is the river at Lauter Park in Willimantic. 

 MICHELLE WARREN

