With temperatures expected to be high over the next few days, Gov. Ned Lamont activated an extreme hot weather protocol today.
The protocol was activated at 2 p.m. today and is expected to continue until 8 p.m. on Friday.
In a press release issued today, Lamont informed residents that cooling centers are available for residents, particularly people in the “most vulnerable communities.”
“Everyone should take the necessary precautions as the heat rises over the next several days,” he said in the release. “A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the next several days. A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, very young and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures.”
Information about nearby cooling centers is available by calling 2-1-1 or viewing the list at 211ct.org.
The following groups are considered vulnerable to heat-related illness: infants and young children; people who are 65 years-old and older; people who are overweight; people who overexert during work or exercise; those who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, as well as those who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation.
The release issued the following advice for staying safe in extreme heat:
Keep your body temperature cool.
Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Those who need to be outdoors should limit their outdoor activity to the morning and evening, as well as rest often in shady areas.
Find an air-conditioned shelter by calling 2-1-1.
People should not rely on a fan as their primary cooling device.
Avoid being in direct sunlight.
Wear light-weight and light-colored clothing.
Take cool showers or baths.
Check on the most vulnerable people multiple times per day.
Don’t leave pets inside parked vehicles. Temperatures can reach life-threatening levels within minutes.
Drink more water than you normally do and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drive more fluids. It is recommended that you drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
People shouldn’t drink alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
The following actions are taken while the extreme hot weather protocol is in effect:
The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network. The system enables local, regional and state emergency management officials, as well as first responders, to share updated information about a variety of situations and conditions.
Municipalities and other partners submit information about opening cooling centers to the WebEOC.
Regional coordinators from the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security monitor WebEOC and respond to requests from municipalities for state assistance.
Energy utility companies update the state regularly about the impact of weather conditions on their utilities during the protocol.
As the wildfires in Canada continue, Lamont also asked residents to sign up for daily air quality forecasts on the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website, which is at https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/AIR/Forecasting/AQI/Air-Quality-Indexor AirNow.gov.
This afternoon, the DEEP website indicated that the air quality level forecasted for today was “moderate to unhealthy” for sensitive groups and “moderate” for Thursday.