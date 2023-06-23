ANDOVER — Residents will have to wait another 25 years for a party like this one if they miss this weekend’s event.
The grand finale to Andover’s anniversary celebration is this weekend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ANDOVER — Residents will have to wait another 25 years for a party like this one if they miss this weekend’s event.
The grand finale to Andover’s anniversary celebration is this weekend.
Andover turned 175 this May, and a commemoration of its incorporation was held at a celebratory kick-off event on May 18. That program featured the reading of a proclamation, speeches from state officials, the burial of a time capsule and the recitation of a poem specially written by high school student Rebecca King for the anniversary.
In the month since that kickoff, historic tours, special programs and a festival have all taken place at various locations around town.
The celebration ends this weekend with a Beach Barbecue Bash at Andover Lake Beach Saturday. The date was selected because it is the 175th day of the year.
The first ecclesiastical society in what would become Andover was formed in 1747. The process to become a town took an entire century, with formal incorporation happening in 1848. The man-made, privately owned Andover Lake wasn’t created until 1927. And now 2023 will be remembered as the town’s 175th birthday year.
At the anniversary finale, live musical entertainment will be provided, as well as grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.
The party will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The beach is located at 15 West Street Extension.