Andover First Selectman Jeffrey Maguire speaks at the 175th anniversary ceremony on May 18 as historian Soctt Yeomans, Selectwoman Paula King and Anniversary Committee Chair Catherine Magaldi-Lewis look on.

ANDOVER — Residents will have to wait another 25 years for a party like this one if they miss this weekend’s event.

The grand finale to Andover’s anniversary celebration is this weekend.

