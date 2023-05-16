CHAPLIN — Joshua’s Trust will welcome members of the community to its latest nature preserve, this one located in Chaplin.
A “grand unveiling” of the Tower Hill Preserve will be held Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. A rain date is set for May 21 at the same time.
In addition to trails, the property also includes a homestead. Tours of the home, which appropriately enough features a tower, will be given at the event from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Refreshments will also be served then.
At 10:30 a.m., a brief ceremony will be held, featuring remarks from John Hankins, the president of Joshua’s Tract Conservation and Historic Trust. The non-profit trust was established in 1966, and protects more than five thousand acres of land in three Connecticut counties, in the towns of Andover, Ashford, Columbia, Coventry, Eastford, Franklin, Hampton, Lebanon, Mansfield, Scotland, Tolland, Willington and Windham, as well as Chaplin. Speakers from the town, including historian Warren Church, will also be featured.
From 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., optional walking tours guided by naturalists will be given of the property, with a choice of a 1.5 mile hike or shorter walks.