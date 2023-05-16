Chaplin Bridge #1 January 6 2021

Water from Diana's Pool flows toward a bridge on a cloudy, cold day in Chaplin in 2021.

 File Photo

CHAPLIN — Joshua’s Trust will welcome members of the community to its latest nature preserve, this one located in Chaplin.

A “grand unveiling” of the Tower Hill Preserve will be held Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. A rain date is set for May 21 at the same time.

