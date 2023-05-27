Many years ago, my mother had a feeling in her gut that something wasn’t right with her middle son. He had yet to speak, and my mother thought it was a bit odd. But whenever she mentioned it to the doctors, they all said not to worry about it because boys are late bloomers.
Something just didn’t feel right. Thankfully, my mom listened to her gut because her instincts were correct when she made a nuisance of herself in the doctor’s office one day. She wouldn’t any longer accept that boys are just late bloomers. She actually refused to leave the doctor’s office until he ran additional tests. She wanted to know why her little boy wasn’t talking yet, and she wasn’t budging until someone found out why.
After additional tests were conducted, the medical experts returned with good and bad news. The good news, well, sort of good news, was that her middle son was deaf, and thankfully surgery could fix that problem. The bad news was that even though they could restore her son’s hearing, it would be too late for him to ever speak by the time it was fixed. He would miss too many years of hearing language during his vital formative years.
My mom’s gut instinct told her that the experts were wrong. She felt she could find someone to beat the odds and teach her boy to speak. My mother’s gut instincts were right again. She found a little old nun who didn’t care what the experts said. And after much hard work, she taught that little boy how to talk! All these years later, some people say now I won’t shut up. Imagine that!
Now, as my Granddaddy always said, “Go learn, lead, and lay the way to a better world for all of us.” Parents, my momma taught me to trust my gut instincts, and when I didn’t, I usually regretted it. Trust your instincts. Our Creator gave us those instincts for a reason. And once again, parents, thanks in advance for all you do and all you will do…
Daniel Blanchard is a bestselling and award-winning author, speaker, educator, TV Host, and philanthropist. Learn more about Dan at: www.GranddaddysSecrets.com