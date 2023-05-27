Blanchard, Daniel

Daniel Blanchard. Submitted photo.

Many years ago, my mother had a feeling in her gut that something wasn’t right with her middle son. He had yet to speak, and my mother thought it was a bit odd. But whenever she mentioned it to the doctors, they all said not to worry about it because boys are late bloomers.

Something just didn’t feel right. Thankfully, my mom listened to her gut because her instincts were correct when she made a nuisance of herself in the doctor’s office one day. She wouldn’t any longer accept that boys are just late bloomers. She actually refused to leave the doctor’s office until he ran additional tests. She wanted to know why her little boy wasn’t talking yet, and she wasn’t budging until someone found out why.

