Do you sometimes feel that the day is as confusing as it is long? Well, if you’re doing what most parents are doing, you’re most likely at least a little bit confused. You see, most parents really want to be the best parent possible. So, most parents will do whatever is necessary to care for their children to the best of their abilities, even if that means reading a bunch of those parenting how-to books and blogs. But, you see, here is where the problem lies; many parenting experts contradict each other. So, how do ordinary people know which parenting experts to listen to?
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.