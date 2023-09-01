The teen’s brain is a bit uneven, which sometimes makes life for adults a little uneven or bumpy. It’s all good, though… After all, those crazy-acting teens are ours, and we love them. You see, here’s the thing: the teen’s brain is not developed as much as ours. Furthermore, their brain develops unevenly, too. Yup, it’s true!
You see, the area of a teen’s brain that controls executive functioning and is responsible for decision-making and impulse control develops slower than other parts of the mind. They may not fully develop this part of their brain until their mid to late twenties. So, when considering this lob-sided world of teens, it’s no wonder they drive us crazy sometimes, especially when they do the opposite of what we just told them.