WILLIMANTIC — Windham Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Youngberg said she spent many months thinking about the theme of Monday’s convocation.
She said the district landed on its 1970s theme, as they need to earn a Performance Index score in the 70s to be removed from the state’s oversight list. Furthermore, Youngberg felt that music from the 1970s would get people energized for the upcoming school year.
“We believe we are way better than the data shows us to be,” Youngberg said.
Throughout convocation at Windham Middle School Monday morning, teachers danced to songs from the 1970s.
There was even a costume contest, where Windham teachers showed off their 1970s-themed costumes, featuring afros, glasses with tinted lenses and platform shoes.
But in addition to all of the festivities to kick off the new year, were several rallying cries to empower the teachers for the upcoming school year.
Windham Board of Education Chair Lynne Ide said that the district’s teachers can help set students on the right path in life.
