HAMPTON — Bird is the word at the Trail Wood Nature Sanctuary in Hampton this month.
A guided bird-watching hike will start at 8 a.m. on July 20. The sanctuary, once the home of prize-winning nature writer Edwin Way Teale and his wife, naturalist Nellie Donovan Teale, is located at 93 Kenyon Road. The 168-acre property, with the extensive trail system and wildlife habitats originally established by the Teales, is now maintained by the Connecticut Audubon Society.
The sanctuary is home to several different bird species, including cerulean warblers, eastern wood-pewees, eastern towhees, great crested flycatchers, hooded warblers, indigo buntings, least flycatchers, orchard orioles, warbling vireos and yellow-throated vireos. Species most likely to be spotted in July are blue-winged warblers, chestnut-sided warblers and scarlet tanagers.
The fee to attend the hike is $10 for members of the Audubon Society and $20 per non-member.
Space is limited for this hike and registration in advance is required.
For more information, or to register to attend, call the Audubon chapter at 860-928-4948.