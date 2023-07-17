Teale House - Trail Wood

The Teale House at Trail Wood in Hampton.

 Barry LaVoie | CT Audubon Society

HAMPTON — Bird is the word at the Trail Wood Nature Sanctuary in Hampton this month.

A guided bird-watching hike will start at 8 a.m. on July 20. The sanctuary, once the home of prize-winning nature writer Edwin Way Teale and his wife, naturalist Nellie Donovan Teale, is located at 93 Kenyon Road. The 168-acre property, with the extensive trail system and wildlife habitats originally established by the Teales, is now maintained by the Connecticut Audubon Society.

