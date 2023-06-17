WINDHAM — Guilford Smith Memorial Library will kick-off its summer reading program, “Find Your Voice,” during an event on Saturday.
WINDHAM — Guilford Smith Memorial Library will kick-off its summer reading program, “Find Your Voice,” during an event on Saturday.
The reading program runs through Aug. 11 at the library, which is at 17 Main St. in South Windham.
Adults and children can stop into the library to sign-up. Kids will receive a reading challenge and adults will receive a bingo card. Instructions can be found on each.
Kids will earn raffle tickets for completing their weekly challenges and attending programs.
Raffle tickets will be entered into drawings for baskets and gift cards.
During the event on Saturday, which starts at 11 a.m., staff from Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic will bring in animals for participants to see. All ages are welcome for that event.
Drawings for the raffles will be done during the Summer Reading finale, which begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11. During that event, “Reptiles at the Library,” participants will get to see various reptiles from “The Reptile Nook” and enjoy ice cream. All ages are welcome for that event.
While winners don’t need to be present at the finale, prizes will be forfeited if the items are not picked up within a week of the drawing.
People can register for the summer reading program by calling the library at 860-423-5159 or e-mailing ahines@biblio.org.