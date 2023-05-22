HEBRON — Half a million dollars has been slashed from the 2023-24 budget proposal for the Town of Hebron.
A new budget of $39,065,203 will be sent to voters at a second budget referendum to be held May 23.
The first budget of $39,565,203 was rejected at the referendum held on May 2 by more than a two-to-one margin, with a final vote of 1,171 to 555.
The Board of Finance took $250,000 from the local education budgets for Hebron Elementary and Gilead Hill Elementary Schools, and $250,000 from the general government budget.
The local school budget now stands at $12,696,568, still an increase from the current year’s budget of $12,207,294. One fixed part of the budget is Hebron’s levy on the expenses for regional school district eight. That budget was approved at a district-wide referendum, also held on May 2. Hebron’s share is $15, 389,082.
Hebron officials also cut the proposal for capital improvement projects. The new CIP budget stands at $602,886. The original CIP plan had totaled $847,886, and was also soundly defeated at the May 2 referendum by a vote of 1,182 to 558.
The Hebron Board of Selectmen removed a contentious item from the CIP: $245,000 set aside for the design of a new public works garage. A group called Save Hebron Center had opposed the proposal to site a new garage on Kinney Road, which would replace the existing, cramped garage on Old Colchester Road, since that site cannot be expanded upon, and leave just the transfer station sited there. A new town garage would provide. However, the CIP funding for design could have been used for whatever location the town ultimately decides on for a new garage.
Hebron Town Manager Andrew Tierney said a survey is currently being prepared to collect input from citizens on a town garage, and would likely be finalized by the Board of Selectmen at the May 18 regular meeting.
“Hopefully that will give us some guidance,” Tierney said. “We have to do something with the town garage, and we can’t go to referendum (in the future, for a decision on a new proposal for the town garage) without knowing what it will cost and what it will look like.”
The survey will optimally be launched online later this spring, but in the meantime the budget heads to referendum with a bottom line that would mean a lower mill rate than the one initially proposed at the start of May. With the new budget proposal, the mil rate for 2023-24 would be 33.48 for real estate and personal property, and 32.46 for motor vehicles. The current rate for both is 31.70.
“Hopefully this budget is more palatable to voters,” Tierney said. “We can’t make more cuts without drastically affecting services. We still have to run the town and our schools.”
The first referendum included advisory questions, asking voters if the budgets were too high or too low: the vast majority of voters indicated that the figures were too high.
Advisory questions will also be included at the second referendum. Voters will be asked if the town budget is too high or too low, if the school budget is too high or too low, and if the CIP budget is too high or too low.
The referendum will take place May 23 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium of Hebron Elementary School, located at 92 Church Street/Route 85.