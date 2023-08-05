HAMPTON — The Democratic Town Committee has endorsed a slate of candidates for the November 2023 municipal elections.
Stephanie Bayne was nominated to run for the office of first selectman, but Bayne says her name only appears on the Democratic slate as a temporary measure.
“I’m just a placeholder,” said Bayne, who has previously served as the town’s deputy registrar of voters. Candidate lists do not have to be finalized until September. The incumbent First Selectman, Republican Allan Cahill, is running again to keep his seat.
