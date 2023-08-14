HAMPTON — The Hampton Fire Company is honored to have three new members.
The company gave honorary memberships to five members of the community in thanks for donations and assistance to the department.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HAMPTON — The Hampton Fire Company is honored to have three new members.
The company gave honorary memberships to five members of the community in thanks for donations and assistance to the department.
A ceremony took place Wednesday honoring Paul Cichon, David Foster, Aaron LeBlanc, Diane LeBlanc and Jeff LeBlanc.
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.