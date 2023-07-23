WILLIMANTIC — With the help of a $2,500 grant obtained by the Windham Human Services Department, handicapped-accessible features will be added to community gardens in town.
The human services department was notified about the grant, which was awarded through the 2023 AARP Community Challenge, on June 28.
“We are excited to be chosen as an AARP Community Challenge grantee and we look forward to expanding the network of existing community gardens in Windham by removing barriers for residents with limited mobility,” Windham Human Services Assistant Director Liz Myers said in a press release. “This grant will enable us to create an inclusive space where members can actively participate in gardening, regardless of their physical abilities. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of nature and community engagement.”
