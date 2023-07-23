Windham Human Services Department

Michelle Warren

The Windham Human Services Department was recently awarded a $2,500 grant by AARP.

WILLIMANTIC — With the help of a $2,500 grant obtained by the Windham Human Services Department, handicapped-accessible features will be added to community gardens in town.

The human services department was notified about the grant, which was awarded through the 2023 AARP Community Challenge, on June 28.