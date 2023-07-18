East Coast Weather

This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree along Swayze Mill Road, in Hope, N.J., Sunday, July 16, 2023.

 Courtesy of JCP&L via AP

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Heavy rains pounded an already saturated Northeast on Sunday for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, cancelled airline flights and power outages. In Pennsylvania, a sudden flash flood late Saturday afternoon claimed at least five lives.

Officials in Bucks County’s Upper Makefield Township in Pennsylvania said torrential rains occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Washington Crossing area, sweeping away several cars. At least five people died and two children, a 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, remained missing, authorities said.

