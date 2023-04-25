The Hebron Boy Scouts will lend a hand to the Hebron Interfaith Human Services, if you’ll lend a can.
The scouts will hold a food drive on April 29th at the RHAM High School parking lot, located at 85 Wall Street in Hebron. The goal is to collect at least 5,000 pounds or at least $5,000 worth of canned goods and other non-perishable food stuffs. Items that are most needed are canned fruit, canned chicken, canned tuna, tomato sauces, peanut butter, jellies, boxes of rice, boxes of pasta, boxes of macaroni and cheese, boxes of cereal, taco meal kits, coffee, and tea.