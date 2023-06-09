Hebron Vote PHOTO

Board of Selectmen Chair Daniel Larson and Board of Finance member Mal Leichter jot down the results of the second budget referendum in Hebron on May 23.

 Traci Hastings | Staff

HEBRON — Will the third time prove the charm for the passage of Hebron’s 2023-24 budget?

The latest budget proposal heads to voters at referendum on June 13.The first budget of $39,565,203 failed at referendum on May 2 by a vote of 1,171 to 555, and the Board of Finance cut $500,000 from it before its second vote, with $250,000 coming from the general government and another $250,000 coming from the school board. But the second budget of $39,065,203 was also rejected at referendum on May 23, by a vote of 813 against to 574 in favor.

