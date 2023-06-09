HEBRON — Will the third time prove the charm for the passage of Hebron’s 2023-24 budget?
The latest budget proposal heads to voters at referendum on June 13.The first budget of $39,565,203 failed at referendum on May 2 by a vote of 1,171 to 555, and the Board of Finance cut $500,000 from it before its second vote, with $250,000 coming from the general government and another $250,000 coming from the school board. But the second budget of $39,065,203 was also rejected at referendum on May 23, by a vote of 813 against to 574 in favor.