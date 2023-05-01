HEBRON — The Town of Hebron will vote on budget matters at a referendum on May 2.
The budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year totals $39,565,203, with an additional $847,886 proposed to be set aside for capital improvement projects in town.
