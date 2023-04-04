HEBRON — The Hebron Community Chorus is getting ready to burst into song again.
The chorus is sponsored by The Town Center Project, a grassroots initiative dedicating to highlighting Hebron amenities. The singers are led by director Andrey Stolyarov, a composer who is also the music director for Gilead Congregational Church, and teaches music theory at The Hartt School and Capital Community College. Each year a spring concert and a fall concert are planned.
All members of the community, aged 16 and older, are invited to join the chorus and begin rehearsing for the spring concert, which will take place on May 26. There are no auditions and all skill levels are welcomed. Dues are $40 per person.
Rehearsal dates will be April 11, April 18, April 25, May 2, May 9 and May 16, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Russell Mercier Senior Center. The center is located at 14 Stonecroft Drive.
The spring concert will take place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 30 Church Street/Route 85, at 7 p.m.