Hebron Russell Mercier Senior Center 1/30/2007

Russell Mercier Senior Center in Hebron.

 Roxanne Pandolfi | File Photo

HEBRON — The Hebron Community Chorus is getting ready to burst into song again.

The chorus is sponsored by The Town Center Project, a grassroots initiative dedicating to highlighting Hebron amenities. The singers are led by director Andrey Stolyarov, a composer who is also the music director for Gilead Congregational Church, and teaches music theory at The Hartt School and Capital Community College. Each year a spring concert and a fall concert are planned.

Tags