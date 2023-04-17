The Town of Hebron asks local residents to participate in the annual town-wide road-side clean-up effort on Earth Day.
On Saturday, April 22nd, the town will join the global movement to care for the environment, with local citizens asked to clear any litter and debris that has accumulated along their own curbside. Volunteers may continue the good work by venturing outside of their own front yards to pick up litter along any section of roadside, but especially well-traveled (and well-littered) roads like Burrows Hill Road, Jones Road, Millstream Road, Old Colchester Road, and Wall Street.