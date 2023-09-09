HEBRON — Schools in the area may be closing early this week because of unusually warm temperatures, but the Hebron Lions Club can handle the heat, and its annual four-day Harvest Fair opened its gates to hotly eager fairgoers already backing up local traffic on Thursday afternoon.
“Some of the Lions Club members have been here since 5 a.m.,” said Anne Marie Drury, who is normally an events coordinator with AHM Youth and Family Services but was volunteering at the fair’s information booth on Friday afternoon.
That dedication to the event, the proceeds of which the Lions Club donate to charitable causes, was evident as the fairgrounds were ready to receive visitors: animals were adjusting to their fan-cooled pens in the exhibit barns, thrill rides were sending passengers skyward, and food vendor booths were emitting tempting aromas.
Just like the temperatures, even the foods were extreme: not just whoopie pies, but the World’s Biggest Whoopie Pies were offered; not simply fried dough, but Super Sized Fried Dough was available; not mere macaroni and cheeese was being sold, but World Famous Macaroni and Cheese; and there not just a tater tot booth: it was Tater Tot Heaven. Lines soon formed at nearly every booth by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The shows at the fair bring the heat, too, even as some of them offered nearby viewers a cooling splash or two. Logging athletes balanced on logs rolling in water in the Axe Women of Maine lumberjack show, and dogs leaped into a pool in the Dock Dogs jumping competition. One of the canine competiotrs was Meeko, a Dalmatian who’s new to the sport.
“He learned to swim in February and his first competition was in June,” said Haili Menard, Meeko’s owner
Meeko jumped 13 feet in Thursday’s competition, although Nathan Menard, Haili’s husband, said his longest jump in his career so far was 16 feet.
“He’s just an absolute sweetheart,” Nathan Menard said.
The Menards live in Bristol.
Although there are several tamer rides for tots, many of the rides at the fair could be considered extreme.
14-year-old Morgan Battista of Sprague was a first-time visitor to the Hebron Harvest Fair and had tried out several of the attractions offered through Dreamland Amusements.
“My favorite part of the fair was my friends forcing me on the rides I would normally have been too scared to go on,” Battista said. “This is actually the best fair I’ve ever been to. It has the best rides.”
But while there are plenty of thrills, they aren’t all the fair has to offer.
In the Juried Arts and Crafts tent, Sue Russo sold her handsewn pillowcases, many featuring animated characters and team logos. She’s been making them, and selling them at the Hebron Harvest Fair, for the past seven years.
“My prices have stayed the same,” she said.
When not making the hundreds of pillowcases on display, she also also sews sundresses to donate to Dress A Girl Around the World, a nonprofit organization that provides them to girls in underprivileged countries.
“It’s an amazing philanthropic endeavor,” said Debra Campbell, who came up from Florida to see Russo and help at her vendor booth, and incidentally celebrate Russo’s birthday, which is Saturday.
“This is how I’ll celebrate,” Russo said. “I’m here all day, from 10 a.m.”
“It’s fun,” Campbell added.
Visitors to the fair could also shop for anything from solar panels to soaps, from bubble wands to barns. Brendan Kennedy, a salesman with Country Carpenters, staffed an information desk in a post-and-beam barn constructed by his company as a permanent part of the fairgrounds, offering potential customers a detailed look at the type of outbuilding they too could order. He’s been working for the company for less than a year, but already knows that September is a busy time: not only do staff work at the annual fair on the second weekend, but Country Carpenters hosts its own festival on the third weekend, Colonial Day.
“It should be fun,” Kennedy said.
This year it will be September 16, offering attendees a look back at early Connecticut crafts and trades with re-enactors, almost right across the street from the Hebron fairgrounds at 326 Gilead Street.
But Colonial Day is next weekend, and this weekend, there’s still plenty happening at the Harvest Fair, whether attendees seek excitement or relaxation or both.
The Flying Cortes trapeze artists perform at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Dock Dogs compete at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Sheep and goats are exhibited at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, respectively, and the premier livestock show is at 1:30 p.m. that day. Axe Women of Maine give demonstrations at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, and at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m on Sunday.
The acoustic band Collective Difference takes the courtyard stage at 4 p.m. on Saturday, while tribute band The Brothers Doobie perform on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Headlining act Tim Cote, a former contestant on the reality television show “The Voice,” appears at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
And that’s not even half of all the fair has to offer.
The fair is open until midnight on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $13 per adult, with active members of the military and children aged 12 and under admitted free of charge. Parking is $5 per vehicle. The Hebron Lions Fairgrounds are located at 347 Gilead Street/Route 85.