Hebron Harvest Fair 2023 - 5

Meeko the Dalmatian leaps in the Dock Dogs competition as his owner, Haili Menard of Bristol, urges him on at the 2023 Hebron Harvest Fair.

 Traci Hastings

HEBRON — Schools in the area may be closing early this week because of unusually warm temperatures, but the Hebron Lions Club can handle the heat, and its annual four-day Harvest Fair opened its gates to hotly eager fairgoers already backing up local traffic on Thursday afternoon.

“Some of the Lions Club members have been here since 5 a.m.,” said Anne Marie Drury, who is normally an events coordinator with AHM Youth and Family Services but was volunteering at the fair’s information booth on Friday afternoon.

Tags