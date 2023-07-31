HEBRON — The Hebron Housing Authority could use some good energy from the community to meet a deadline.
Stonecroft Village, a residential community for senior citizens overseen by the Housing Authority, has been receiving energy-efficient upgrades through a State of Connecticut Small Cities grant. However, according to release from the authority, it “has ultimately ended up with a $90,000 shortfall due to increasing prices and supply issues that have impacted our ability to complete the project.”