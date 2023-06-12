HEBRON — The Town Center Project has announced the winners of its juried art show held on May 6.

The Town Center Project is a volunteer group with a mission to emphasize the assets in Hebron’s downtown area, along Main Street/Route 66. The “Art on Main” show was held as part of The Town Center Project’s annual Market Day, which highlighted booths offering the wares of crafters, artisans, upcyclers and other vendors.

