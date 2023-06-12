HEBRON — The Town Center Project has announced the winners of its juried art show held on May 6.
The Town Center Project is a volunteer group with a mission to emphasize the assets in Hebron’s downtown area, along Main Street/Route 66. The “Art on Main” show was held as part of The Town Center Project’s annual Market Day, which highlighted booths offering the wares of crafters, artisans, upcyclers and other vendors.
The art show was held in the Old Hebron Town Hall on Main Street, now maintained by the Hebron Historical Society. It was judged by Carrie Dinunzio, an art teacher and National Art Honor Society advisor at RHAM High School.
The first place winner was Sara Walling.
Walling, who has a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting from the University of Hartford, is already well-known as an artist in this area: she was commissioned to paint the murals at both the Air Line Trail in Hebron and on the exterior wall of the Andover Public Library, which incorporates local landmarks.
Second and third place awards went to Geeta Thapa and Sandra Van Vooren, respectively.
All three winners won ribbons and cash prizes.
“Art on Main saw a number of local art submissions,” said Holly Habicht, president of The Town Center Project. “Art on Main was well-received, and will continue to be a mainstay of future Market Days.”