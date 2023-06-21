HEBRON — The Town of Hebron plans to let the music play all through June and July.
The Hebron Rocks Concert Series features bands of all genres, with weekly concerts hosted at 17 Main Street/Route 66.
The series begins Friday when the band Modern Riffs will play jazz.
The June 30 concert will be classic rock performed by the band Broken Roads.
July 7 will bring country music with the band Cobble Stone Road.
On July 14, Carl Ivermore the Moonjoose will play reggae music.
July 21 will feature a Frank Sinatra tribute band called The Sound of Frank.
The final concert of the series will take place July 28, with The Hosmer Mountain Boys playing bluegrass music.
The series is sponsored in part by The Town Center Project, a grassroots organization which highlights the assets of the downtown area of Hebron along Main Street/Route 66; the Hartford Foundation of Public Giving and the Hebron Greater Together Fund, which provided grant monies; and Eversource Utilities company.
All concerts take place from 6-8 p.m.