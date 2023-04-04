The annual Easter Eggstravaganza in Hebron is set for April 8th.
Sponsored by the Hebron Parks and Recreation Department, the event is held at the pavilion at Burnt Hill Park, located at 148 East Street.
The Easter Bunny will make an early visit to town, with photo opportunities for families. The department will also provide musical entertainment, a bounce house, and arts and crafts activities for children.
The main event of the “eggstravaganza” will of course be an egg hunt, and different hunts will be held at varied times for separate age groups. Children between the ages of one and three will have a hunt starting at 10:30 a.m.; children between the ages of four and seven will have their chance at 10:45 a.m.; and children between the ages of seven and ten will go on their search at 11 a.m. Each age group will have an opportunity to find a single golden egg worth a special prize.