HEBRON – It’s time to start thinking about where children can spend their time when they’re out of school on summer vacation, with registration for one local camp opening on April 3.
The Hebron Parks and Recreation Department will once again offer a summer camp program for eight weeks, from June 26 through August 18.
“Summer Adventure Camp” will offer themed days, sports, nature-themed activities, arts and crafts, games and field trips to places like amusement parks, bowling alleys, movie theaters, trampoline parks and zoos.
Each day, camp will be open from 6:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $188 per child per week, with additional fees for field trips. There is also an option for extended after-camp care, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., at an additional cost of $34 per child per week.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. on April 3.
The camp is also hiring camp counselors and program specialists for the 2023 season. Applicants must be aged 16 and older and able to pass a criminal background check and a pre-employment drug test. The pay rate ranges from $15.50 to $17 per hour. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest to the Hebron Town Manager, Hebron Town Office Building, 14 Gilead Street, Hebron, 06248.
For more information about being a camper or a counselor this summer with the Parks and Recreation Department, call the office at 860-530-1281.
