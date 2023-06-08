HAMPTON — Enjoy a variety of hikes this June at the Goodwin State Forest in Hampton.
Each of the free walks will be led by Adam Drouin, the naturalist at the forest’s Conservation Education Center, located at 23 Potter Road.
On June 9, a Night Hike will be held from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The two-and-a-half mile hike will follow trails to the Brown Hill Marsh. Attendees should wear hiking boots and headlamps.
On June 11, a Long Distance Hike will be led from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The five mile trek will include trails along Black Spruce Pond and the Air Line Trail. Hiking booths, snacks and water are recommended.
On June 17, an Overlook Hike will be taken to Orchard Hill along Eleventh Section Road, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., approximately a one-mile walk.
Registration is required for all of the hikes. For more information, or to register, contact adam.drouin@ct.gov.