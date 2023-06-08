Goodwin Forest PHOTO

Pine Acres Pond in the distance on the grounds of the Conservation Education Center at the Goodwin State Forest in Hampton.

 Traci Hastings | Staff

HAMPTON — Enjoy a variety of hikes this June at the Goodwin State Forest in Hampton.

Each of the free walks will be led by Adam Drouin, the naturalist at the forest’s Conservation Education Center, located at 23 Potter Road.

