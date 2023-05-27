Walking one autumn day,
Walking one autumn day,
I came across a
cemetery on my way.
At the bottom
of a hill, standing all alone,
a grave, a carved
name on moss-covered stone.
It read William Hall,
Antietam, 1862.
No other stones nearby,
It was his age
that made me cry.
Oh, William,
you died alone,
far from family and home.
This grave, near a glade
by a hill;
at only seventeen,
how much life
did you fill?
You fought for the blue;
you battled the gray.
Did you lie
where you fell,
or did they
cart you away?
On
Antietam’s bloody field,
the
drums were met with tears;
they beat
for your parents,
who lost your
future years.
Now I stand
before you, a flower in
my hand.
Are you now the hawk soaring
above? Or sad dust in the land?
I’m at your grave, faded
by time.
But I will remember your service
and name,
and the honor is mine.