Owl - Horizon Wings - PHOTO

Tyton, an owl who resides at Horizon Wings.

 Submitted Photo

ASHFORD — Horizon Wings in Ashford invites the public to roost a while at an Open House in May.

Horizon Wings is a Raptor Rehabilitation and Education Center that often takes rescued predators on the road for show and exhibits at libraries and festivals. On May 13, the facility will host an open house and let visitors come to the raptors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tags