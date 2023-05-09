ASHFORD — Horizon Wings in Ashford invites the public to roost a while at an Open House in May.
Horizon Wings is a Raptor Rehabilitation and Education Center that often takes rescued predators on the road for show and exhibits at libraries and festivals. On May 13, the facility will host an open house and let visitors come to the raptors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The facility cares for injured birds and releases them back to the wild when possible; those that cannot safely fend for themselves remain cared for by the rehabilitators, and serve as ambassadors, educating the public about their role in nature.
During the Open House, visitors will be able to tour the aviaries, home to rescued crows, eagles, falcons, hawks, owls and vultures.
A full schedule of activities will also be held.
At 10 a.m., renowned performer Bruce John will sing folk songs. A program featuring owls will be held at 11 a.m., a demonstration of falconry will be held at noon, and a program showcasing eagles will be held at 12:45 p.m.
In addition, wildlife rehabilitators from other facilities will bring other species for exhibits. Riverside Reptiles will be at Horizon Wings from 10 a.m. to noon, Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue will have opossums there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and rehabilitated bats will be exhibited from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Last Green Valley will have a ranger on site, and there will be themed craft programs throughout the day as well.
Refreshments will be served.
Horizon Wings is located at 9 Sand Hill Road in Ashford. The admission is $10 per adult and $7 per child. Children under the age of 3 are admitted free of charge. Proceeds from the fees are used for the care and rehabilitation of the rescued birds.