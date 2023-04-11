Hebron Russell Mercier Senior Center 1/30/2007

 Roxanne Pandolfi | File Photo

The Russell Mercier Senior Center in Hebron will host a visit from the Hartford Hospital’s Mobile Mammography Unit in May, but registration in advance must be made by April 18th.

Screening will be available to women who are aged 35 or older.

