Sac Fly

Coventry right fielder Jacob Wojtkowiak scores on a sacrifice fly in the Coventry High School varsity baseball team’s home victory against Suffield on Wednesday.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — Freshman Kevin Johnson pitched one of the best games you will ever see on Wednesday against Suffield High School.

He threw a complete game shutout to propel the Coventry High School varsity baseball team to a 6-0 win as well as a 6-0 record. Johnson was very economical in his pitch count, which hovered around 80 for the game. 