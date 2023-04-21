COVENTRY — Freshman Kevin Johnson pitched one of the best games you will ever see on Wednesday against Suffield High School.
He threw a complete game shutout to propel the Coventry High School varsity baseball team to a 6-0 win as well as a 6-0 record. Johnson was very economical in his pitch count, which hovered around 80 for the game.
Base runners were kept to a minimum, as Suffield managed five hits and Johnson only walked one batter. Coventry made two errors in the field, which allowed some additional Suffield Wildcats to reach base.
Coventry shortstop Evan Menzel made several difficult plays in the hole and showed off his arm with laser-like throws to first base.
While Johnson was producing on the mound, the Coventry Patriots were producing at the plate.
Nate Cordner went 1-3 with two runs batted in. Leadoff hitter Jacob Wojtkowiak was the catalyst for Coventry’s offense on Wednesday, as he went 3-4 with a run batted in and scored three runs.
Suffield had their best chance to get to Johnson in the first inning, when the wildcats hit back to back singles to begin the game.
With runners on first and third base in the top of the first inning, Johnson struck out the next two batters before getting JP Chaloux to ground out to shortstop to escape any damage.
Ryan Giberson, head coach of the Coventry Patriots varsity baseball team, was impressed with Johnson’s ability to maintain his composure and wriggle out of the jam.
“He showed a lot of maturity, especially for a freshman,” Giberson said.
Johnson said that command was key in helping him navigate the Suffield offense.
“[I tried] to change the eye level and throw strikes,” he said. “Just tried to get kids out.”
Though his team played a clean game, Giberson believes there is still plenty of room for improvement. He felt his squad could have made better contact with some of the hits they got, which ended up finding holes in the field.
Giberson was impressed with how his offense fared against Suffield’s pitcher Sam Beaudoin, who is one of the best in the North Central Connecticut Conference.
“That’s something that bodes well for the state tournament,” Giberson said.
Wednesday’s game continued the Patriots trend of comfortable victories. So far this season, they have outscored their opponents 46-11.
The Patriots have had commanding wins against Bolton, Stafford, Windsor Locks and Suffield and were able to pull out close games against Somers and Rockville.
Though the offense has been firing on all cylinders in many of Coventry’s wins, the pitching has also shined. The most an opponent has managed to score in a game against the Patriots this season is four runs.
Coventry’s next opponent is a difficult one, as they travel to Ellington High School to take on the 7-1 Knights on Friday in conference action. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.