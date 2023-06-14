June Street Fest will be on Thursday

People from all over will visit downtown Willimantic during the Third Thursday Street Fest on June 15.

 There is no admission to the festival.

Pictured is the festival in May.

 Michelle Warren

WILLIMANTIC-Thousands are expected to enjoy food and music galore during the Third Thursday Street Fest tonight.

   The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout downtown Willimantic.