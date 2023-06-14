June Street Fest will be on Thursday

WILLIMANTIC-Thousands are expected to enjoy food and music galore during the Third Thursday Street Fest tonight.
The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout downtown Willimantic.
There is no admission.
As usual, a wide variety of food will be for sale, as well as goods from various vendors.
Local organizations will also provide information about their services.
Those who are 21 and older can enjoy beer and wine while listening to music in the beer garden, which is by Savings Institute Bank and Trust and the Burton Leavitt Theatre.
The festivals, which are organized by Willimantic Renaissance Inc., are held on the first Thursday of every month from May through September.
Free parking is available in various locations downtown.
For more information, including a list of performers and vendors, visit www.willimanticstreetfest.com