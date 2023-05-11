WILLIMANTIC — State police have identified the person who made a social media threat that led to the lockdown of schools in the Windham Public Schools district.
Since he is a juvenile, state police are not releasing the name of the suspect.
According to a statement released by state police, troopers from Troop K in Colchester received information about potential threats posted to social media by an unidentified individual at approximately 10:13 a.m. on Friday.
