The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a pole at the intersection of Union and Clark streets Friday morning evaded the scene.

 Michelle Warren

WILLIMANTIC — The driver of a Kia Sportage fled the scene after driving into a pole in Willimantic Friday morning.

Willimantic Fire Department Chief Marc Scrivener said the operator, who was driving a 2021 Kia Sportage, fled from the scene.

