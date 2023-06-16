Bolokada Conde PHOTO

Master drummer Bolokada Conde will perform during the Juneteenth celebration as part of the annual Hebron Day on June 17.

HEBRON — The annual start of summer in Hebron is heralded by the Hebron Parks and Recreation Department’s Kick-off Party.

Held at Burnt Hill Park, the event is Saturday and marks the start of summer vacation for local families and offering a celebration for the whole community.

