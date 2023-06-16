HEBRON — The annual start of summer in Hebron is heralded by the Hebron Parks and Recreation Department’s Kick-off Party.
Held at Burnt Hill Park, the event is Saturday and marks the start of summer vacation for local families and offering a celebration for the whole community.
Activities for children will be featured, including pony rides and face painting artists. There will also be crafts and wares for sale by local vendors. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks, and live musical entertainment will be presented throughout the day. Ted’s IGA Supermarket will also sponsor a Car Show.
The second annual Juneteenth celebration in town will also take place as part of the day’s events. It is sponsored by the Hebron Coalition on Diversity and Equity, with funding from the Town of Hebron, the William Caspar Graustein Memorial Fund, Berkshire Bank, the Northeast Federal Credit Union, and donations. Juneteenth, officially recognized on June 19th, marks the formal declaration of the end of slavery in 1865.
“A variety of educational, interactive, and fun activities will be offered for children, youth, and adults, to be held in and around the historic Peters House,” said Donna Jolly, the vice president of the Coalition on Diversity and Equity. “During the event, attendees will learn about the lives of formerly enslaved residents of Hebron, including Cesar Peters and his family, about the path to freedom for all African Americans, and about the ongoing work necessary to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy the benefits of living and working in equitable, vibrant, and diverse communities.
Juneteenth entertainment will include performances by master drummer Bolokada Conde, EvaE Peart, Nia Arts, the Lisa Clayton Singers and Hartford’s Proud Drum, Drill and Dance Corp. Hartford Poet Laureate Frederick Douglas Knowles will be featured, and the Sisters to Sisters: Joined by the Cloth quilting guild will exhibits quilts and share their histories. In addition to face-painting and craft activities for children, the children’s book ‘Juneteenth for Mazie’ by Floyd Cooper will be part of a Story Walk. Attendees also have the option to join a narrated bus tour of notable black history sites in Hebron.
Another element of the day’s events will be a Choose Love Activity Area. The zone is sponsored by the Hebron Public School District and the Hebron Lions Club. The Choose Love Movement was started by Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son, Jesse, was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in December 2012.
After Jesse’s death, Lewis learned that he helped save nine of his classmates, and then she found words he had written, in his child-like, phonetic way, on his chalkboard: nurturing, healing love. She was inspired to re-frame the horrific tragedy by spreading the compassion and kindness that Jesse’s killer did not receive and that might have prevented it. The mission of the Choose Love Movement is to create safer and kinder communities through free social and emotional programming.
Scarlett Lewis will be a featured speaker at the event, at 10:30 a.m.
“At the Choose Love area, we will be painting rocks, creating wooden ornaments, and raffling off prizes,” said Sarah Haynes, the Dean of Students at Gilead Hill Elementary School.
Hebron Day, Juneteenth, and the Choose Love Activity Area will all take place at Burnt Hill Park, which is also the site of the Peters House, at 148-150 East Street. The events will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.