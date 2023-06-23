WILLIMANTIC — Children are invited to meet costumed characters and watch a circus during the Connecticut Kids Fun Fest at Jillson Square this weekend.
The festival will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shaboo Stage, which is at Jillson Square. The venue is at 1 Jillson Square.
The event is being organized by Petrillo’s Fairs and Festivals. Admission is free.
There will be many entertainment options for children, including a magic show, jugglers, live music, games and contests. Costumed characters include Willy the frog.
There will also be food trucks, crafters, slides and obstacle courses at the event.
The Willimantic special operations group will be at the event as well as staff from local schools.