This frog greeted people at the Petrillo’s Fairs and Festivals booth, which was at the Third Thursday Street Fest June 15 in Willimantic.

 Paul Petrillo

WILLIMANTIC — Children are invited to meet costumed characters and watch a circus during the Connecticut Kids Fun Fest at Jillson Square this weekend.

The festival will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shaboo Stage, which is at Jillson Square. The venue is at 1 Jillson Square.

