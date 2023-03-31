WILLIMANTIC — Community members can learn about local farmers during the 8th annual Know Your Farmer Fair on Saturday.
The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community center, which is at 1 Jillson Square.
It is an opportunity for residents, chefs and food service directors to meet local farmers and plan for the growing season. 29 farms are scheduled to participate in the event.
Attendees can shop and learn about Community Supported Agriculture programs, farm stands and pick-your-own opportunities.
Products that will be available for sale include greens, meat products, jar products, honey, maple syrup, wool, goat products, baked goods and fresh eggs.
There will also be a seed swap, food trucks and activities for children.