Willimantic Know Your Farmer Fair #2 March 21 2022

Community members explore the various farm stands at the 2022 Know Your Farmer Fair.

 File Photo

WILLIMANTIC — Community members can learn about local farmers during the 8th annual Know Your Farmer Fair on Saturday.

The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community center, which is at 1 Jillson Square.

Tags