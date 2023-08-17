The Last Green Valley is seeking a community outreach coordinator.
The organization is looking for candidates who will be committed to the mission and vision of TLGV. The deadline is Sept. 12.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Last Green Valley is seeking a community outreach coordinator.
The organization is looking for candidates who will be committed to the mission and vision of TLGV. The deadline is Sept. 12.
TLGV is a National Heritage Corridor that includes 35 towns in Eastern Connecticut and South-Central Massachusetts.
It is one of the oldest National Heritage corridors in the country and was designated for its rich history, agricultural history and wide-open green spaces.
The community outreach coordinator will plan, coordinate and execute signature programs and events, as well as representing TLGV at events.
The individual will also assist with the production of e-newsletters, magazines, annual reports, the website, social media and other responsibilities.