Well suited to both the herb garden and perennial beds, lavender offers attractive flowers as well as a pleasant, calming scent. An ancient herb used by the Romans and Greeks, lavender is also listed in Gerald’s Herbal (1597). Although not much scientific validation exists, lavender has reputed properties as an antiseptic, an anti-inflammatory and as a wound healing agent. In Victorian times, it served as a household disinfectant as well as being treasured for its strong, clean fragrance, which is what most of us grow lavender for today.
