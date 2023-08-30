WILLIMANTIC — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal visited the Windham Willimantic Child Care Center Tuesday to call for bolstered federal investment to solve the child care crisis in America, as emergency COVID-19 funding ends and child care providers struggle to cover costs and retain staff.
According to Blumenthal’s office, child care can cost Connecticut families as much as $28,000 per child a year. Blumenthal noted that the country’s economy is dependent on having affordable child care, so families have someone to watch their children while they are at work.
“One of the biggest impediments to finding qualified workers today is the lack of affordable child care,” he said. “The lack of affordable child care prevents millions of American workers from doing what’s necessary to make our economy run better and more prosperously. My feeling is we need to invest in child care out of simple economics.”
Merrill Gay, executive director of the Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance, said that the Windham Willimantic Child Care Center, like many child care centers across the state, is understaffed.
But unlike many schools throughout Connecticut that are facing teacher shortages, Gay said that the lack of child care employees has caused many classrooms to close.
Read the full story in the Thursday print or e edition of the Chronicle