Child care

Connor Linskey

Merrill Gay, executive director of the Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance, speaks on the challenges facing the child care industry in Willimantic Tuesday.

WILLIMANTIC — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal visited the Windham Willimantic Child Care Center Tuesday to call for bolstered federal investment to solve the child care crisis in America, as emergency COVID-19 funding ends and child care providers struggle to cover costs and retain staff.

According to Blumenthal’s office, child care can cost Connecticut families as much as $28,000 per child a year. Blumenthal noted that the country’s economy is dependent on having affordable child care, so families have someone to watch their children while they are at work.