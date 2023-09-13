Textile Making Equipment-Coventry-September 13, 2023

Women’s clothing during the American Revolutionary War will be discussed during an event at the Nathan Hale Homestead.

 Rebecca Wilhite/Nathan Hale Homestead

COVENTRY — Those interested in Colonial America can take a step back in time Thursday with the Nathan Hale Homestead’s 18th-Century Living Series.

Guests to Thursday’s event will learn how women used clothing and textiles as a political tool during the American Revolutionary War.

