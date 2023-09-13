COVENTRY — Those interested in Colonial America can take a step back in time Thursday with the Nathan Hale Homestead’s 18th-Century Living Series.
Guests to Thursday’s event will learn how women used clothing and textiles as a political tool during the American Revolutionary War.
At the event, Jessica Green, Nathan Hale Homestead staff member and public historian, will discuss how the American Revolution triggered political branding through homespun products and the boycott of British fabrics.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry.
Tickets for Thursday’s event are $10 and can be purchased on the Connecticut Landmarks’ website through Wednesday afternoon. They can also be purchased at the Homestead prior to the start of the event.
Tickets are sold out for the last 18th-Century Living Series event: the 18th-century chocolate-making lecture.
Another event was held as a part of the 18th-Century Living Series in June. At that event, a re-enactor discussed 18th century medicine.
The Nathan Hale Homestead is one of Connecticut Landmarks’ 11 properties across the state.
Anne Marie Charland, site administrator for the Nathan Hale Homestead, said the homestead chose to host Thursday’s event as well as the chocolate-making lecture to provide more detailed representations of 18th century life in Colonial America.
“We’ve done a large-scale encampment before and this year we decided to step back and recharge our batteries and do a deconstructed encampment,” Charland said. “So we are diving into different aspects of 18th century life that you would see in an encampment but with more sit-down discussions and learning about the different aspects in a singular event.”