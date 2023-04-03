WILLIMANTIC — Locals will learn about the Irish connection to the Titanic during a program at the Jillson House Museum on April 5.
WILLIMANTIC — Locals will learn about the Irish connection to the Titanic during a program at the Jillson House Museum on April 5.
The program, “Titanic: The Irish Connection,” begins at 5 p.m. at the museum.
The museum, which is run by the Windham Historical Society, is at 627 Main St.
There is a suggested donation of $10.
During the event, Ernie Eldridge and his wife, Windham Historical Society Museum President Anita Sebestyen, will share stories about the crew and passengers aboard the Titanic.
The couple will be dressed like staff members from the ship.
Eldridge and Sebestyen have been avid collectors of Titanic memorabilia for many years.