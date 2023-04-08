WILLIMANTIC — The owners of Pho 501 restaurant in East Hartford came from Nam Dinh, Vietnam, eventually moving to East Hartford many years ago. The Nguyen family has shared their family history by serving traditional Vietnamese cuisine to their customers.
“This long journey is a way to illustrate how far our food has traveled,” said Yale lecturer Quan Tran, who is Vietnamese, speaking about the family’s journey to America during a lecture at Eastern Connecticut State University’s Fine Arts Instructional Center Thursday afternoon.