Third Thursday isn’t just an important event for the library, I know that. So many downtown businesses and local programs and food vendors all love the event, I’m sure, because what’s not to love? We shut down and fill up Main Street, and it stays that way.
I love the monthly question of “when does it start?” because it starts at 6 but it’s full and thriving much closer to 5. Which just proves that Third Thursday is something this community wants and needs and takes full advantage of, which we love to see.