Frances McGrath

Frances McGrath, Youth Services Librarian at the Willimantic Public Library.

 Contributed Photo

Welcome, welcome to my new column, the Letter from the Library.

My name is Frances McGrath and I am a longtime resident, born and raised in Windham, and I am currently the Youth Services Librarian right at 905 Main Street at the Willimantic Public Library. I have been in this position for about 2½ years. I love my job, my community and I love my work here. I love to read. I love to share books with the world; that’s a large part of why I’m in this field. I am so excited to dig in and get even further acquainted with everyone.

