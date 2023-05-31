Welcome, welcome to my new column, the Letter from the Library.
My name is Frances McGrath and I am a longtime resident, born and raised in Windham, and I am currently the Youth Services Librarian right at 905 Main Street at the Willimantic Public Library. I have been in this position for about 2½ years. I love my job, my community and I love my work here. I love to read. I love to share books with the world; that’s a large part of why I’m in this field. I am so excited to dig in and get even further acquainted with everyone.
I thought that a letter in the Chronicle would be a great way to perhaps reach more people, let them know what we’re up to over here, that we’re always welcoming and always looking for input. The library, as someone at my recent graduation once said to me, seems like “the last ethical job.” I don’t know if that’s entirely true; I know there’s a lot of you out there working to be ethical and make the world a better place, too, but there’s something about the library, about an entirely free resource made for, designed for, explicitly for, the community and its successes, that feels unique in these times. I feel honored to be a part of it all.
I plan to write a weekly letter from the library to you all, with a relatively regular routine. I plan to share updates and information about goings on in our library and in the library world. I plan to share about titles new and old, books just crossing our desks or sticking around in our minds moments, or years, after reading. I plan to share about programs we’re doing, ranging from the regular weekly storytimes to the once-a-year kickoffs. We do so much in this building, I want you all to know what we’re up to!
If there is ever anything you would like me to hear about or look up and answer for you, please feel free to send me an email at fmcgrath@biblio.org. I’m here on Main Street, working for you! Let me know how best I can help!